Hyderabad: Cardiology wing of Mahavir Hospital inaugurated after renovation

Mahavir Hospital and Research Centre, Masab Tank launched its renovated cardiology wing developed through donations from philanthropists.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 July 2024, 08:43 PM

Dr B. Bhaskar Rao, CMD, KIMS Group of Hospitals, under whose guidance the hospital is offering cardiac care, formally inaugurated the new facility. On the occasion, Dr Bhaskar Rao said that they propose to offer cardiology tests including angiogram at Rs 10,000 and Angioplasty for Rs 2 lakh for few months.

The donors who contributed for cardiology wing include Sanskruti Shikar and Sanskruti, Pushpa Rajendra Vinod Kumar, Vikram Kumar Kimtee and family, Premraj, Panibai, Indira Devi and Gugaliya family. The officer bearers of Bhagwan Mahavir Memorial Trust, which manages Mahavir Hospital, felicitated Dr Bhaskar Rao and all the donors for their contributions.

B. Balakrishna, IRS, Commissioner of Income Tax (Exemptions) and Amit Kumar, Assistant Commissioner Income Tax (TDS), Mahendra Ranka, Chairman, Bhagwan Mahavir Memorial Trust and others were present.