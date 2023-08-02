QETCI appoints Dr. Vijay Kumar Saraswat as Chairman of the Board

QETCI has announced the appointment of Dr. Vijay Kumar Saraswat as Chairman of the Governing Board.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:33 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Hyderabad: Quantum Ecosystems Technology Council of India (QETCI), a not-for-profit organization which is a Think Tank and an Ecosystem Entity dedicated to Enabling and Accelerating the Quantum Ecosystem in India, has announced the appointment of Dr. Vijay Kumar Saraswat as Chairman of the Governing Board.

The appointment is aimed at bringing in strategic direction and support towards meeting the organization’s mission and allow QETCI to further act as a catalyst which designs and implements strategic interventions in the Quantum Ecosystem in research, Innovation, Implementation and Impact

Dr. Vijay Kumar Saraswat is a distinguished scientist with a glorious record. With his remarkable contributions in research and development, including his significant achievements in defence research in both basic and applied sciences, Dr. Saraswat brings unparalleled expertise and a deep understanding of the Science and technology landscape.

Dr Saraswat led an empowered technical advisory committee for the development of national supercomputing systems. He played a key role in setting up the Photonics Valley Corporation at Telangana and initiated a programme for development of Silicon-Photonics Technology. He is a member of NITI Aayog and Co-Chair for the PMSTIAC (Prime Minister’s Science Technology and Innovation Advisory Committee).

Also Read Students of Delhi Public School pledge to protect nature