QETCI, T-Hub sign MoU to provide opportunities in quantum technologies

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:52 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Hyderabad: Quantum Ecosystems Technology Council of India (QETCI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with innovation hub and startup ecosystem enabler T-Hub.

“This partnership will provide the ecosystem for startups to use the opportunities in quantum technologies. The recently concluded Quantum Science and Technology Hackathon was a success. Nine startups presented their ideas to industry leaders and investors at T-Hub. We recommend the startups to learn more about T-Hub because this association can make a difference in your career. You get entrepreneurship support that is not available anywhere else in the country,” said IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

“We will use our expertise in equation acceleration with their subject matter expertise in quantum computing to make India one of the world’s leading quantum computing players,” said Srinivas Rao Mahankali, CEO of T-Hub.

“Our partnership with T-Hub will accelerate quantum technology development, collaboration, mentoring, and investments. We will continue to drive innovation in quantum technologies and provide platforms for innovative ideas and support and nurture them” said Reena Dayal, Chairperson of QETCI.