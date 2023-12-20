QR code based app to guide devotees attending Bhadradri Mukkoti celebrations

The app consists of three separate sections with maps for traffic route and parking, Laddu prasadam stalls and Uttara Dwara Darshanam sector plan.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:17 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Kothagudem: The district police have brought a QR code based app to guide devotees attending the Mukkoti Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations at Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam.

In a statement here on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police Dr. G Vineeth said that the app consists of three separate sections with maps for traffic route and parking, Laddu prasadam stalls and Uttara Dwara Darshanam sector plan.The devotees visiting Bhadrachalam to attend the celebrations could download the app by clicking the link; https://mukkoti.netlify.app, the SP said.

Similarly, district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala on Wednesday released information leaflets for the use of devotees arriving at Bhadrachalam for Mukkoti celebrations. The leaflets were prepared by the district Information and Public Relations Department. She said that the pamphlets consist of information about buses, trains, prasadam counters, toilets, parking lots, primary health centres and other information. She directed the DPRO to set up information centres to provide information to the devotees. DRDO Madhusudan Raju, DPRO S Srinivas Rao, ZP CEO Vidyalatha, DM&HO Dr. Sirisha, Minority Welfare Officer Sanjeeva Rao and others were present.