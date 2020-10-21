QThree Ventures, Treeview to bring in fresh innovations

The company also has signed an agreement with Google, as part of which QThree Ventures will be ramping up its entire production and supply chain standard operating procedures as per Google certified standards

Hyderabad: QThree Ventures, which has recently partnered with Thailand-based electronics manufacturer Treeview to introduce TVs in India, is looking to bundle sound products and introduce accessories that are used along with TVs, by early 2021.

The company also has signed an agreement with Google, as part of which QThree Ventures will be ramping up its entire production and supply chain standard operating procedures as per Google certified standards.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Jubin Peter, founder & CEO, QThree Ventures said, “We are primarily looking at end customer and institutional segments in the TV category. Later part of 2021, we might add or bundle sound products that can be accessorised with the television sets. We are keen to bring smart solutions in the form of unique set-top boxes and set-top boxes with sound bars. We are in discussion with the manufacturers.”

He said, people are now looking at TVs as an integral part of their networking infrastructure. Customers want to connect with OTT platforms and use videoconferencing facilities. With the help of vendors and technology support from IIT, certain TV accessories will be rolled out in 3-4 months.

When asked about the channel strategy, he said, offline stores still contribute 70-80 per cent of sales in the consumer durable segment. People still prefer experiential buying. Interestingly, most of the offline retailers have come out with a hybrid model which most of the times, is superior to what large e-commerce companies may offer, in terms of customisation and the way products are sold.

“QThree Ventures will capitalise on the hybrid models and tap the advantages by being both offline and online. We will have touch points everywhere so that customers can experience the products. We will also ensure right pricing, technology and after-sales service support, as many people are shifting from non-smart TVs to smart TVs and OTT platforms,” he added.

Treeview is entering into India with a range of smart Android Full HD TV models. As a part of the agreement, QThree plans to get into production of electronic appliances and has recently entered into a joint venture with Abaj Techpark in Gujarat to manufacture Treeview TVs in India.

The partners are introducing smart TVs ranging from 32-inch to 65-inch TVs, with a host of smart apps (Facebook, YouTube Cast, Eshare, Miracast etc.). They will launch laser TVs for the first time in India, which are scalable between 100 inches and 300 inches. They also see potential for budget TVs to cater to hospitality and corporate segments.

