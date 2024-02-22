| Mahindra University To Organise Workshop On Data Governance In The Age Of Ai On Feb 29

Mahindra University is also organizing an international law and technology conference on ‘Revolutionary Technologies and Evolutionary Laws: Challenges and Opportunities’ on March 1 and 2 in hybrid mode

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 February 2024, 10:37 PM

Hyderabad: The School of Law (SOL), Mahindra University, is organizing a workshop on ‘Data Governance in the Age of Artificial Intelligence’ on February 29. It is also organizing an international law and technology conference on ‘Revolutionary Technologies and Evolutionary Laws: Challenges and Opportunities’ on March 1 and 2 in hybrid mode.

With technology advancing at a rapid pace, law has been struggling to keep pace, leaving society grappling with numerous challenges. To address these disparities, the SOL is organizing events to directly address issues, such as data privacy, data sharing, data security, State sovereignty, State jurisdiction, State responsibility and governance, and AI ethics among others, a press release said on Thursday.

Renowned lawyers, industry experts, sitting and retired judges, and academicians from across the world are participating in the events. To name a few Dragoş Tudorache (Member of European Parliament), Debbi Reynolds (Global Data Privacy and Protection Expert Strategist, Chicago, USA), and Prof. Frans Von Der Dunk (Leiden University, Netherlands) among others to take part in the conference, it added

For further information, visit the link https://www.mahindrauniversity.edu.in/one-day-international-conference-on-revolutionary-technologies-and-evoloutionary-laws-challenges-and-opportunities/