Quantum Energy launches dealerships in Hyderabad

It was inaugurated by IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:39 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Hyderabad: Quantum Energy, which is into design, development and manufacturing of electric scooters, launched its first dealership in Telangana at Financial District in Hyderabad.

Dealerships were also launched in Secunderabad and Warangal. Its EV scooters Elektron, Milan and Bziness and Plasma will be displayed. The products are already available in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Quantum is backed by the Kusalava group, which has been in the automotive industry for the past 50 years. The company has its research and development centre and manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.

Telangana has brought out the Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Policy 2020-2030 to as part of its electric mobility mission, said Jayesh.

“Encouraged by the response we received for our vehicles, we have started our second production facility in about 85,000 sq ft and production capacity of 5000 vehicles per month,”said Chakravarthi Chukkapalli, Director of Quantum Energy.

The e-scooters are powered by lithium-ion batteries that take four hours to charge, a release said.