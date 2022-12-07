Hyderabad: MosChip Institute of Silicon Systems moves into new facility at Aurobindo Galaxy

The facility was inaugurated by IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:40 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Hyderabad: MosChip Institute of Silicon Systems (M-ISS) , a subsidiary of fabless semiconductor company MosChip Technologies that is into offering training in VLSI design, moved into a new facility at the Aurobindo Galaxy in Hyderabad. The facility was inaugurated by IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

The Institute has been collaborating with electronic design automation tool provider Cadence Design Systems to train students in using computer-aided design tools to create talent pool for the rapidly growing semiconductor industry.

The 15,000 sq ft facility can accommodate more than 600 students per year and train them in physical design, analog layout, design verification and embedded systems. “Our facility has been providing training since 2011. Our students are employed in leading semiconductor companies. Our new training facility gives us the ability to serve the growing demands of the industry,” said Venkata Simhadri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of MosChip.