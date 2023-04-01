Question paper leak case: TSPSC Secretary appears before SIT

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:32 PM, Sat - 1 April 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Secretary Anita Ramachandran appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Hyderabad police on Saturday.

The SIT had issued notices to Anita Ramachandran and TSPSC board member Linga Reddy on Friday and asked them to present themselves before the SIT who are investigating the TSPSC exam question paper leak case.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes), A R Srinivas who heads the SIT also reached the office and will be supervising the investigation.

The SIT is reportedly enquiring into the protocol of TSPSC exams, preparation and custody of question paper and conduct of the tests from the official.

The SIT will also enquire about Praveen Kumar, PA to Anita Ramachandran who is prime suspect in the case with the official.