Question paper leak: TSPSC to take call on cancellation of exams on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:57 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Hyderabad: In view of the question paper leak, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will take a decision on Tuesday on the cancellation of the examination conducted for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Engineer in various departments.

“The Commission will discuss the report submitted by the Police department on the question paper leak and take a decision on the cancellation of the recruitment examination on Tuesday,” sources said.

The TSPSC had notified 833 vacancies of Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer, and Junior Technical Officer in various engineering departments and conducted the examination on March 5.

The Commission had already postponed recruitment examinations to posts of Town Planning Building Overseer scheduled on March 12 and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon scheduled to be held on March 15 and 16, on the account of suspected hacking.