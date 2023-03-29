Raai Laxmi’s ‘Paan Dukaniya’ will remind you of Katrina’s ‘Chikni Chameli’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:24 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

Hyderabad: Considering the huge anticipation to the teaser of the peppy track ‘Paan Dukaniya’ from Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Bholaa’, the makers of the action thriller will soon be launching the full song video featuring the ravishing Raai Laxmi and Deepak Dobriyal.

The teaser of the song has piqued the curiosity amongst the film and music buffs and, needless to say, the gorgeous actor has been hugely appreciated for her scintillating dance moves in the song by the audience, industry and critics alike.

As impressive as Raai Laxmi’s acting skills are on screen, her dancing prowess is equally strong. While the actor has been a part of big blockbusters such as ‘Kanchana’ and ‘Mankatha’, she has also given some of the biggest chartbusters down South with songs like ‘Ole Ole’ from ‘In Ghost House Inn’, ‘Lucky Lucky Rai’ in ‘Balupu’ and ‘Ratthaalu’ in ‘Khaidi No. 150’, amongst many others.

Now, she has taken on the dance floor in Hindi films as well with Ajay Devgn’s next release ‘bholaa’. The actor will be seen in a sizzling desi dance number in Ajay’s upcoming directorial, which has got a very rustic vibe and that will certainly remind us of Katrina Kaif’s iconic song, ‘Chikni Chameli’ from ‘Agneepath’.

Raai Laxmi has beautifully pulled off an ultra ‘desi’ glamorous look in the song, and her energy and styling will definitely set the screens on fire! There is an action scene happening in the film simultaneously with the song and that surely increases the thrill of the whole sequence. The charisma that Laxmi is set to bring on screen with the song, will leave the audience spellbound, asking for more.

Sharing her experience of shooting the dance number, Laxmi says, “Apart from it being a sizzling desi dance number, ‘Paan Dukaniya’ is also an important part of the film’s narrative as it takes the story ahead. I had a whale of a time performing the energetic dance number, especially the signature step which is surely going to be lapped up by the youth and dance enthusiasts and I’m sure that it’s going to be a big party anthem.”

Laxmi is taking big strides in her career currently. Up next she has three films across different languages, which will present some new facets of her to the audiences.