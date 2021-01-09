Raai Laxmi does photo shoot in an exotic location

The south actor has recently celebrated New Year with friends

By | Published: 12:29 pm

The south siren Raai Laxmi, who is taking Bollywood by storm, did a photo shoot at an exotic location if we are to go by reports. She also rang in the New Year by celebrating it with her close friends. Raai is predominantly seen in Tamil and Malayalam movies. She has, in fact, featured in all the four southern language movies as well as Bollywood.

The multi-lingual and multi-talented actor’s talent has surpassed the requirements of multiple industries in a cut-throat world. Laxmi has recently tested positive for Covid-19 and has been in isolation following all the necessary protocols.

When she was wished for the new year, the gorgeous girl responded by saying, “Thank you and wish you the same. A very Happy New Year to all. I wish you all nothing but the best for 2021. We have collectively been through a lot last year. I wish everyone good health, safety, happiness and all the success for 2021. Let’s have one fantastic year to wash all the pain of 2020.”

Elaborating on what she has done to celebrate the arrival of a new year, she shared that she had a small get-together with her close friends on the New Year’s eve with all the safety precautions. “I also did a photo shoot at a beautiful location. I am waiting for the pictures to come out soon,” she said.