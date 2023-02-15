Five intriguing films to watch out for in 2023

Hyderabad: The whopping success of ‘Pathaan’ has finally put to rest all speculations about whether Hindi cinema still has the power to draw audiences to theatres. Now, trade observers and audiences are looking forward to a lavish buffet of entertainers in the months to come. Here is our pick of some of the films everybody is waiting for in 2023.

Bheed

Anubhav Sinha, who once helmed the potboiler ‘Dus’, the sci-fi thriller ‘Ra. One’ and a romantic drama like ‘Tum Bin’, has, in the past few years, dramatically shifted to serious, introspective, and socially relevant films like ‘Mulk’, ‘Thappad’, ‘Article 15’, and ‘Anek’. This year, he is back with another thought-provoking film ‘Bheed’, which addresses issues like social inequality and the power of the individual and the collective. Starring Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza, Pankaj Kapur, and Ashutosh Rana, this film is the director’s second collaboration with Dia Mirza who also starred in ‘Thappad’. As Dia put it in a social media post, “Iss Bheed ki rooh ki awaaz seedhe insaniyat tak ja pahoncheji(sic).” The film is slated for a release on March 24.

Bholaa

Ajay Devgn, Deepak Dobriyan, Tabu, Abhishek Bachchan and Makarand Deshpande star in this much-awaited film that will release on March 30. This is Devgn’s fourth directorial effort and is the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit ‘Kaithi’ (2019), which revolved around an ex-convict, who after being released from the prison, tries to connect with his daughter for the first time. There is a lot of raw emotion, action, twists triggered by crime and punishment. The film is expected to appeal to a diverse range of viewers.

Jawan

After four years, Shah Rukh Khan has delivered a film that is possibly on its way to become the biggest hit in the history of Hindi cinema, and now all eyes are on ‘Jawan’, a thriller written and directed by celebrated Tamil director Atlee. The USP of the film is Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role opposite none other than Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi. ‘Jawan’ also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani with Deepika Padukone and Vijay in cameo appearances. From the time the film went on the floors in September 2021, it has created huge waves and is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 2.

Animal

After delivering the controversial hit ‘Kabir Singh’, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is back with ‘Animal’, a gangster revenge drama and a multi-starrer headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. ‘Animal’ has generated excitement for daring to portray Ranbir Kapoor in a never-seen-before grey role and producer Bhushan Kumar says the film will also depict a surprising dynamic between Anil Kapoor and Ranbir. ‘Animal’ is slated for a release on August 11.

Dunki

Ace director Rajkumar Hirani and writer Abhijat Joshi came together again this year with ‘Dunki’, a film about the use of an illegal backdoor route called ‘Donkey Flight’ by Indians who want to immigrate to Canada and the USA. ‘Dunki’ is also in the news because it is one of the three films that Shah Rukh Khan has chosen to star in this year. Other highlights of the film are its human drama, Hirani’s empathetic direction and a story that has never been seen or told before. Starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Jeremy Wheeler and Satish Shah among others, ‘Dunki’ will be released on December 22.