Raai Laxmi goes de-glam for her cop avatar in ‘DNA’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:18 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

Hyderabad: South actor Raai Laxmi is known for her glamorous looks and acting prowess, but now she is set to do something different. Currently, she is riding high on the success of her sizzling desi dance performance in Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bholaa’. And now, she is raring to don the uniform in her forthcoming Malayalam film titled ‘DNA’.

The actor will be seen playing a powerful character of an IPS officer in the film, which is touted to be a suspense crime thriller. Malayalam films are known for their content and interesting stories, and ‘DNA’ promises another intriguing story. Recently, Laxmi started shooting for the film in Kerala.

What makes the part very interesting is that while usually known for her glam avatars, Laxmi has gone with a ‘de-glam and bare minimum makeup’ look for ‘DNA’. Since she plays a cop, the makers wanted her character to look real and rooted. Apart from that, the actor is also working hard to get the right body language of a cop to make it look real on-screen.

Raai Laxmi says, “As an actor, I have made my mark with South Indian film industry, especially Malayalam films, and they say if you work in the Malayalam film industry, you are a certified actor and that’s a great validation since they are known for content. I am happy that after almost two years, I am fortunate to be part of an interesting project like ‘DNA’ and portray the role of a cop. It has turned out to be a challenging one considering I have to portray the right mannerisms and, at the same time, make it look real on-screen.”