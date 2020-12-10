Race on for TPCC chief’s post

A detailed report will be submitted to Congress president Sonia Gandhi after collecting opinion from over 100 leaders for the new TPCC chief’s post

Hyderabad: With the race for Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief’s post heating up, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore said here on Wednesday that the process for selecting the new TPPC president was on.

A detailed report will be submitted to Congress president Sonia Gandhi after collecting opinion from over 100 leaders for the new TPCC chief’s post. Sonia Gandhi will take a final decision on the issue. “We are hopeful of completing the process by this month end,” he said, replying to a question at a press conference.

Party MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who submitted his resignation owning responsibility for the party’s miserable defeat in GHMC elections, will continue as TPPC president till a new chief is appointed, Tagore said, who also took part in the core committee meeting comprising senior party leaders from the State, at Gandhi Bhavan here.

“Today, we discussed the issue during the core committee meeting. We also elicited opinion from the MLAs, former Ministers, district Congress presidents,” he said, adding that he would hold deliberations with eight categorised leaders in Telangana before preparing a detailed report.

“We also seek opinion from our leaders on the steps to be taken to bring back Congress to power in 2023 apart from selecting the new TPCC president,” Tagore said. He appreciated Uttam Kumar Reddy for his leadership and for taking all the leaders into confidence in party activities.

