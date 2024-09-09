Rachakonda Commissioner inspects security arrangements for Ganesh immersion

He interacted with the officials from various departments and gave suggestions for improvement of arrangements at the immersion point.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 September 2024, 08:03 PM

Rachakonda CP G Sudheer Babu inspecting security arrangements at Saroornagar Lake for Ganesh Immersion.

Hyderabad: In view of Ganesh festivities, Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu on Monday visited the Sarooranagar Lake and inspected the security arrangements.

He interacted with the officials from various departments and gave suggestions for improvement of arrangements at the immersion point.

Later, addressing press persons, the Rachakonda Commissioner said that all possible measures will be taken-up to ensure the Ganesh immersion celebrations are conducted smoothly without any untoward incident in Rachakonda area.

A total of 8 cranes will be set up for immersion at Saroornagar Lake and facilities like barricades, fresh water accommodation, swimming pools and lighting are being provided in collaboration with GHMC, he said.

“A total of 55 CCTVs have been installed to prevent any untoward incident on the immersion day and a coordination meeting has been held with the officials of all government departments so that this time the immersion will be conducted peacefully with stricter security measures,” the commissioner said.