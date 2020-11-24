Rachakonda CP helps accident victim

Rachakonda CP immediately stopped his vehicle and got down and administered first-aid to the injured

By | Published: 11:00 pm

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat on Tuesday set an example for many by quickly responding to an accident. He not only gave first aid to a woman who met with the accident but also shifted her to a hospital for treatment.

Around noon on Tuesday, a fuel tanker, allegedly driven in a rash and negligent manner, hit a scooter on which two siblings, a boy and girl in their late twenties, were traveling. Both fell off the scooter and suffered injuries, while the tanker driver fled the spot. A few pedestrians and motorists rushed to their rescue. Bhagwat, who was supervising the GHMC election bandobast, was passing along the route when he saw the injured persons.

He immediately stopped his vehicle and got down and administered first-aid to the injured. He called in his staff and directed them to shift the injured to a nearby private hospital for treatment after administering first-aid. He also asked the patrol mobile staff to ensure she was given proper treatment.

