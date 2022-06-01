Rachakonda CP’s team helps 100 candidates crack Civils

Hyderabad: The civil services aspirants trained by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat and his team yet again come out with flying colours in the Civil Services Examination 2021 results. A total of 100 candidates mentored for personality test (interviews) by Bhagwat and his team of mentors have cracked the examination.

Among the top 100 rankers, 16 candidates including 13th ranker Priyamvada Mhaddalkar from Maharashtra were trained by Rachakonda Police Commissioner.

Similarly, over 83 candidates with ranks between 101 and 685 were mentored for interviews by Bhagwat and his team. Candidates who got selections were from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Punjab, Chattisgarh, and West Bengal.

Every year after the Main exam, the Rachakonda Police Commissioner along with his team of mentors comprising IAS, IPS and IRS officers, and subject experts extend free coaching for the personality test. This coaching was being done over WhatsApp groups particularly created for training the civil services aspirants.

Not just from two Telugu speaking States, candidates from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Assam, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal too join his WhatsApp groups.In the last eight years, he helped over to 1,200 candidates in clearing the Civil Services exam.

Bhagwat congratulated the successful candidates, their parents and mentees and his team of mentors Dr Shailendra Deolankar, Nitish Pathode, Anand Patil, Supriya Devasthali, Nilkanth Avhad, Sameer Unhale, Rajeev Ranade, Vivek Kulkarni, Abhishek Saraf , Mukul Kulkarni, Satish Patil, Pravin Ingawale, Anudeep Durishetty, Sadhu Narsimha Reddy, P Srija, Neelkanth Avhad among others.

