Rachakonda police arrest man harassing and threatening woman

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police arrested a man who was allegedly harassing and threatening a woman.
Gowreneni Manoj (27), a native of Andhra Pradesh, hacked the Instagram account of the victim by sending her a phising link. “Manoj after hacking the Instagram account started blackmailing the victim and demanding she make nude video calls to him,” said ACP Cybercrime, SV Hari Krishna.
On a complaint, the police booked a case and tracked down Manoj to the Ibrahimpatnam in NTR district in AP. He was arrested and produced before the court.
More details are awaited.