Rachakonda police arrest man harassing and threatening woman

Gowreneni Manoj (27), a native of Andhra Pradesh, hacked the Instagram account of the victim by sending her a phising link.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:22 PM, Mon - 6 February 23

Representative photo.

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police arrested a man who was allegedly harassing and threatening a woman.

Gowreneni Manoj (27), a native of Andhra Pradesh, hacked the Instagram account of the victim by sending her a phising link. “Manoj after hacking the Instagram account started blackmailing the victim and demanding she make nude video calls to him,” said ACP Cybercrime, SV Hari Krishna.

On a complaint, the police booked a case and tracked down Manoj to the Ibrahimpatnam in NTR district in AP. He was arrested and produced before the court.

More details are awaited.