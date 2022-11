Unidentified man found dead in Medak

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:44 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Medak: An unidentified man was found dead on the outskirts of Muppireddypally in Manoharabad Mandal on Sunday.

According to village VRA Kandala Swamy, the villagers found the body in the bushes. Following information, the Manoharabad Police shifted the body to the Community Health Centre Toopran.

A picture of the body was circulated to all Police stations to identify the man.