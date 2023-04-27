Rachakonda police arrest six persons for selling fake IPL tickets

The arrested persons are K Govardhan Reddy, Akheel Ahmed, P Mrudul Vamshi, Mohammed Faheem, Sravan Kumar and Mohammad Aejaz

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Source: Twitter/Rachakondapolice.

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police arrested six persons who printed tickets of IPL matches illegally and sold it to the public.

The arrested persons are K Govardhan Reddy, Akheel Ahmed, P Mrudul Vamshi, Mohammed Faheem, Sravan Kumar and Mohammad Aejaz.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, D S Chauhan said that Govardhan Reddy who works as a sub-contractor for an event management company hired for IPL matches had appointed Akheel, Vamshi, Sravan and Aejaz for validators in IPL matches and issued them accreditation cards for purpose of entry into the stadium.

“Akheel took a photograph of the barcode on the accreditation card issued to Vamshi and sent it to Faheem, who runs a photocopying shop at Chikkadpally. Sravan had supplied the empty template of the IPL match ticket. The gang printed around 200 tickets illegally and sold to the public,” said the official.

The police on a complaint had booked a case and arrested the six persons. All of them are produced before the court and remanded.

Also Read Rachakonda police arrests man for cheating job aspirants