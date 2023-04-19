Rachakonda police arrests man for cheating job aspirants

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police arrested a 37 year-old man from Sangareddy for cheating job aspirants on the pretext of offering jobs at Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB).

According to the police, Anduri Praveen Kumar of Sangareddy district created fake accounts on ‘Linkedin.com’ and pretended to be working in different positions in the CCMB. He came in contact with several job aspirants who enquired with him about job openings in the institutions.

As Praveen was jobless and facing financial problems, he planned to make money by duping the job aspirants. “He created a few email accounts and sent job offer letters to the victims. He collected small amounts from them for arranging the jobs. However, when the candidates enquired with the CCMB they were shocked to know that they were cheated by the suspect,” said DCP Cybercrimes, B Anuradha.

The police following complaints registered a case and arrested him.

The police advised job aspirants not to fall victims of fraudsters who are using social media platforms to lure them with lucrative job offers.