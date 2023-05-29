Rachakonda police arrest two property offenders, recover 15 motorcycles

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police arrested two property offenders involved in 12 cases and recovered 15 motorcycles from them.

The arrested persons are Gollapudi Chanti (38) a resident of Vanasthalipuram and native of Khammam and Pathlavath Gopal Naik (36), of Malkajgiri and native of Shadnagar, Ranga Reddy district.

According to the police, the two persons moved around in colonies and stole motorcycles and scooters after breaking their locks or managing to unlock the vehicles by using a duplicate key.

A special team led by detective sub inspector Lakshman caught the two persons and on interrogation they admitted to their involvement in 13 cases.

Both of them were produced before the court and remanded.

