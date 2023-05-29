Twitterati discuss annoying high-beam headlights on city roads

City-based Twitter users expressed their anguish over some motorists using high-beam headlights and called for strict action by the Hyderabad Traffic Police.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:35 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Hyderabad: Have you been driving on the roads of Hyderabad at night and suddenly felt a glare of light temporarily blind you? If yes, we have the blazing headlights on the high beam to blame.

Just to state the facts, a vehicle has lights attached to the front of it so that it would help the driver navigate on roads with no streetlights. But we live in a city that is well-lit and at least on the main roads there is no purpose for these headlights.

That said, a Twitter account called Team Road Squad, which aims to promote road safety, has rightly called out many motorists who unnecessarily drive on high beam lights.

“Highbeams can damage the retina and cause temporary blindness (sic),” they wrote, sharing a relevant picture. This post sparked a conversation among Twitterati who questioned the very need for having to drive on a high beam.

“Yeah .. why to use them in the city.. Also why is it legal to have white powerful LED lights on vehicles.. ? On two way roads also it’s a very big issue.. not able to see the road and causing the accidents (sic),” wrote one user.

Giving some more insight, another user wrote, “Earlier vehicle lights would be painted half black such that the glare is not eye damaging but now why none of the vehicles fallow that? (sic)”

City-based Twitter users have gone on and on about this menace among motorists and called for strict action by the Hyderabad Traffic Police. They also pointed out that many are getting white LED lights fitted onto their vehicles which cause even more hindrance to the vision while driving.

Arey..Entra idhi…?

Highbeams can damage the retina and cause temporary blindness. pic.twitter.com/I9tEybXxgo — Team Road Squad🚦🚴‍♀️ (@Team_Road_Squad) May 28, 2023