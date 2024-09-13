Friday, Sep 13, 2024
Rachakonda police highlight road safety with eco-friendly Ganesh idol in seatbelt

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 13 September 2024, 02:27 PM
Hyderabad: In a campaign for road safety during the Ganesh Festival, the Rachakonda police shared a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing an eco-friendly Ganesh idol secured with a seatbelt. The post combined tradition with a safety message, encouraging responsible behavior on the road.

The tweet read, “Even Lord Ganesha wore a seatbelt. Why don’t we? Let’s honour both tradition and safety by buckling up every time we’re on the road.” The initiative aimed to promote both eco-friendly celebrations and road safety awareness.

