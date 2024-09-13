Hyderabad: Govt bans political rallies for Ganesh immersion procession on September 17

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 September 2024, 02:18 PM

Hyderabad: The government has banned all political rallies in view of the Ganesh idols immersion procession on September 17, said Transport and Hyderabad incharge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

There would be many occasions and platforms for politics and political rallies. But during Ganesh festivities, there should be no politics in the three Commissionerate limits, he said at a press conference here on Friday.

“Since Hindu and Muslims communities festivals are being celebrated simultaneously, no politics should be entertained,” Ponnam Prabhakar said.

The State Government has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth and peaceful conduct of Ganesh idols immersion procession. If any person or organization indulged in instigating people, action would be taken as per law, he warned, adding that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had already directed to initiate stern action against anti social elements.

“We also appeal to the people to cooperate with the government in peaceful conduct of the festivities,” Ponnam Prabhakar said.