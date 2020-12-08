Rachakonda Police invoke PD Act against woman involved in human trafficking

Qamar Unnisa alias Maya alias Farzhana alias Shameem along with her associates procured women from West Bengal and forced them into flesh trade

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat invoked the preventive detention act against Qamar Unnisa, a human trafficking racketeer, here on Tuesday. She was served the PD orders at the special prison for women at Chanchalguda where she is presently lodged.

Qamar Unnisa alias Maya alias Farzhana alias Shameem along with her associates procured women from West Bengal and forced them into flesh trade. She gave shelter to these women at her house at Jahanuma in Charminar, where she organised flesh trade.

The gang posted pictures of women on social media and made deals online and carried out transactions only on e-wallets.

She was recently arrested by the Anti-Human Trafficking Team along with the Abdullapurmet police in a decoy operation.

