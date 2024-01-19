Rachakonda police launch Women Safety Surveillance Register for enhanced protection in Hyderabad

Woman Safety Surveillance Regisgter list list to be maintained in all police stations across the Rachakonda commissionerate to monitor sex offenders.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 January 2024, 07:19 PM

Hyderabad: To keep a watch on the activities of sexual offenders and support the victims, the Rachakonda police launched ‘Women Safety Surveillance Register’ on Friday. All police stations across the commissionerate from now on will maintain the register.

Launching the initiative at his office in Neredmet, Rachakonda Police Commissioner, G.Sudheer Babu said the aim of the register was to support and follow up with victims ensuring that the suspect was not causing further inconvenience, trouble or committing offences against the same or other women.

Also Read Special vigil on history sheeters, says Rachakonda CP Sudheer Babu

“The register requires monitoring for at least six months to track the offenders causing sexual harassment. The SHO and Sector SIs are responsible for maintaining this register confidentially,” he said.

Officers are required to personally make a phone call to the victim or the victim’s family members and enquire whether the victim or her family members were being subjected to further sexual harassment, threatening, inducement, intimidation or other forms of crime.

This proactive approach aims to protect the victim, ensure their safety and facilitate strong action against the suspects.

“It is necessary to verify if the suspect whose name is entered into the registry, is committing similar offences against other women and to monitor their behaviour,” the commissioner said.

The whereabouts and current activities of convicted sexual offenders or habitual offenders will be checked to determine if they are indulging in similar offences.