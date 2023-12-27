Rachakonda police commissionerate witnesses 7 percent increase in crime rate

Wed - 27 December 23

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police commissionerate witnessed an increase of about seven percent in crime rate with Cyber crimes increasing drastically.

The police booked 30,148 cases in 2023 while the total cases the previous year were 27,864.

The police booked 2,564 cyber crimes in 2023 while the previous year it was 2,049. There is an also increase of about 25 percent in murder cases.

Rachakonda CP, G Sudheer Babu said the rise in crime is due to urbanisation in Rachakonda. He highlighted that the Rachakonda police achieved an increase of two percent in convictions with police securing 227 cases.

The Rachakonda stood top in conviction rate in the State for five consecutive years.

Sudheer Babu said the police are focusing on drug cartels and spurious seeds suppliers and controlling their activities.