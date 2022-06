Rachakonda police raids birthday party; seize hookah pots, flavors

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:55 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police raided a guest house and caught at least seven persons for allegedly smoking hookah and other violations at Abdullapurmet on Tuesday wee hours.

Police sources said the birthday party was organised with loud music causing nuisance in the surroundings. The organizers had arranged liquor too.

Hookah pots, flavors, liquor bottles and other material were seized from the spot.

The police are on the job to identify the organizers.