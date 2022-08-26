Racing: Endeavour has the edge in Pune feature

Pune: The IA Sait-trained Endeavour holds an edge over others to win the Fair Haven Trophy 1200 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-I, rated 80 and upward (60 to 79 eligible), the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday.

SELECTIONS:

1. Amped 1, Willy Wonkaa 2, Lightning Flame 3

2. Enlightened 1, The Pianist 2, Victoria Peak 3

3. Botero 1, Own Voice 2, Easy Rider 3

4. Endeavour 1, Market King 2, Sky Fall 3

5. Sierra Dela Plata 1, Kimiko 2, Balenciaga 3

6. Cipher 1, Gusty Girl 2, Blazing Bay 3

7. Anoushka 1, Royal Castle 2, Cognosco 3

8. Tyrone Black 1, Sky Hawk 2, Dragoness 3

Day’s Best: Enlightened.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.