Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Home | Sport | Ashoka Speaking Of Love Corfe Castle Impress In Trials At Hyderabad Race Course

Ashoka, Speaking Of Love, Corfe Castle impress in trials at Hyderabad Race Course

By Telangana Today
Published: Updated On - 08:47 PM, Fri - 26 August 22
Ashoka, Speaking Of Love, Corfe Castle impress in trials at Hyderabad Race Course
Representational Image Ashoka, Speaking Of Love, Corfe Castle impress in trials at Hyderabad Race Course.

Hyderabad: Ashoka, Speaking Of Love, Corfe Castle, Bangor On Dee & Amyra caught the eye when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday morning.

SAND:
600m:
Mysterious Angel (A Joshi) 48.5, moved freely. Four One Four (RB) 47.5, handy. Indie (RB) (From 1200/600) 47, moved easy. Hot Seat (RB) & Ok Boss (RB) 47, pair handy.

800m:
Amalfitana (A Joshi) 59, 600/44, good. Royal Grace (Afroz Khan) 59, 600/45, shaped well. La Mirage (Deepak Singh) 1-0, 600/44, moved well. General Atlantic (B Nikhil) 1-4, 600/48, moved freely. Premier Action (Afroz Khan) 1-3, 600/47, handy. 3y-(Saamidd/Rich Princess) (RB) & 3y-(Bated Breath/Blush’s Gift) (RB) 1-0, 600/44, pair finished level.

1000m:
Hoping Cloud (Mohith Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, not extended. Samrat (Mohith Singh) 1-16, 800/59, 600/44, good. Ashoka (AA Vikrant) 1-12, 800/56, 600/43, impressed. Winning Streak (Afroz Khan) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, handy. Pinatubo (Mohith Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, well in hand.
Castlerock (RB) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45, handy. Mr Perfect (G Naresh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, handy. Indian Temple (Mohith Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, moved well. Dream Jewel (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, not extended. Epsom (RB) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Arthur (Ashhad Asbar) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, well in hand. Tales Of A Legend (Trainer) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/47, moved easy. Silver Lining (Apprentice) 1-15, 800/58, 600/42, can upset. Varenna (B Nikhil) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Quality Warrior (RB) & Salisbury (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair worked well.
Bangor On Dee (Afroz Khan) & Amyra (Kuldeep Singh) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43, pair impressed. Speaking Of Love (Afroz Khan) & Corfe Castle (Kuldeep Singh) 1-13, 800/56, 600/43, a fit pair, former maintains form.

Related News

Latest News