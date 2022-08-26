| Ashoka Speaking Of Love Corfe Castle Impress In Trials At Hyderabad Race Course

Representational Image Ashoka, Speaking Of Love, Corfe Castle impress in trials at Hyderabad Race Course.

Hyderabad: Ashoka, Speaking Of Love, Corfe Castle, Bangor On Dee & Amyra caught the eye when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Mysterious Angel (A Joshi) 48.5, moved freely. Four One Four (RB) 47.5, handy. Indie (RB) (From 1200/600) 47, moved easy. Hot Seat (RB) & Ok Boss (RB) 47, pair handy.

800m:

Amalfitana (A Joshi) 59, 600/44, good. Royal Grace (Afroz Khan) 59, 600/45, shaped well. La Mirage (Deepak Singh) 1-0, 600/44, moved well. General Atlantic (B Nikhil) 1-4, 600/48, moved freely. Premier Action (Afroz Khan) 1-3, 600/47, handy. 3y-(Saamidd/Rich Princess) (RB) & 3y-(Bated Breath/Blush’s Gift) (RB) 1-0, 600/44, pair finished level.

1000m:

Hoping Cloud (Mohith Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, not extended. Samrat (Mohith Singh) 1-16, 800/59, 600/44, good. Ashoka (AA Vikrant) 1-12, 800/56, 600/43, impressed. Winning Streak (Afroz Khan) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, handy. Pinatubo (Mohith Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, well in hand.

Castlerock (RB) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45, handy. Mr Perfect (G Naresh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, handy. Indian Temple (Mohith Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, moved well. Dream Jewel (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, not extended. Epsom (RB) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Arthur (Ashhad Asbar) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, well in hand. Tales Of A Legend (Trainer) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/47, moved easy. Silver Lining (Apprentice) 1-15, 800/58, 600/42, can upset. Varenna (B Nikhil) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Quality Warrior (RB) & Salisbury (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair worked well.

Bangor On Dee (Afroz Khan) & Amyra (Kuldeep Singh) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43, pair impressed. Speaking Of Love (Afroz Khan) & Corfe Castle (Kuldeep Singh) 1-13, 800/56, 600/43, a fit pair, former maintains form.