RadBlok to disrupt anti-radiation chips biz

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Maxwell EMR Research Center, engaged in research, design, development and manufacture of anti-radiation products to mitigate risks caused by the electro-magnetic radiation generated from smartphones and other electronic devices, is going to take its product to wider markets.

The product which is touted to be the first ever patented anti-radiation chip globally, marketed under the brand RadBlok, has seen sales of five lakh units in the last six years. To boost its marketing efforts, the company has brought on board BECIL (Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited), a Government of India enterprise under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

BECIL is given the complete marketing rights for both domestic and overseas markets. In addition, former Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been roped in by BECIL as the brand ambassador for RadBlok.

Minimising radiation

The product which is made of nano-gold coated polymer helps shield electro-magnetic waves. The chip, which is in the form of a sticker, sticks on the back of the mobile phone and ensures protection from radiation up to 99 per cent.

RadBlok is a CE (European Union’s conformity marking) certified product, which is made of a micro strip mesh with 24 carat gold plating to enhance conductivity. The embedded mesh antenna technology protects both signal and voice quality. The chip nullifies the electro-magnetic field and converts it into a weak electric field and grounds it. This makes specific absorption rate (SAR) to reduce.

Maxwell has obtained a US patent in 2018 and is awaiting Indian patent. The chip has been tested on various parameters at TUV Rheinland Laboratory-Bengaluru. The company which has obtained ISO certifications is also going for BIS certification.

Having done an in-depth thermal study on the chip, the company says it helps in reducing the overall SAR levels. Currently, the product is in its fourth version, after several rounds of upgrade.

Target markets

The product is available both online and offline. The company has partnered with Amazon and Flipkart for e-commerce reach and is priced at Rs 999. Maxwell had also tried to sell the product as a gift item to corporates where the staff is given the product and has seen some success with pharma industry.

