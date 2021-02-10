‘Radhe Shyam’ to have different music teams

Two songs of the film’s Hindi soundtrack will be composed by Mithoon with Kumaar and Manoj Munthasir working on the lyrics.

By | Published: 4:09 pm

The eagerly-awaited multi-lingual film, ‘Radhe Shyam’, will see different music composers working on the soundtrack. ‘Radhe Shyam’ will see Prabhas in a romantic role after a decade. Ever since its announcement, fans are waiting with baited breath to see the star romance Pooja Hegde in the film.

Two songs of the film’s Hindi soundtrack will be composed by Mithoon with Kumaar and Manoj Munthasir working on the lyrics. Justin Prabhakar is the music director for the Telugu soundtrack with the lyrics being written by Krishna Kanth. The music for the two versions will be different, in a departure from the norm.

This means the songs for the two versions will also be shot with different costumes and

choreography. ‘Radhe Shyam’ is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .