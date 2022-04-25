Ragala Varun clinches gold in weightlifting at Khelo Indian University Games

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:47 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

R V Varun with the gold medal.

Hyderabad: Former Telangana State Sports School student Ragala Varun clinched the gold medal in the weightlifting category at the Khelo India University Games, being held at the Jain University, Bengaluru on Monday.

Competing in the 81kg category, Varun lifted 127 kgs in snatch and 150 kgs in clean and jerk for the top honours with an overall lift of 277kgs.

Also clinching silver at the same event was another TSSS former student D Ganesh who clinched 275kgs. He lifted 120kgs in snatch and 155kgs in clean and jerk for the second place.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .