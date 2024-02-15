CM Revanth Reddy honours Telangana weightlifter Sukanya

15 February 2024

Hyderabad: Telangana weightlifter Kumari Tejavath Sukanya Bai was honoured by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on the occasion of the 285th birth anniversary of Sadhguru Sant Sri Sewalal Maharaj organised at Banjara Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday. She has been selected for upcoming World Weightlifting Championship to be held at USA. Thrilled about the felicitation, she thanked her coach VN Rajasekhar and expressed her gratitude for the accolade.