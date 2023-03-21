500 staff nurses at Hyderabad’s NIMS call off stir

500 staff nurses of NIMS launched a flash protest and boycotted their regular duties over alleged mistreatment by senior NIMS management

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:53 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chaos prevailed for several hours at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science (NIMS) on Tuesday when over 500 staff nurses launched a flash protest and boycotted their regular duties. Later, they called off their stir on receiving assurances from the hospital’s senior management.

Earlier in the day, much to the inconvenience of patients, regular healthcare services at inpatient, outpatient departments, diagnostic facilities, health services at emergency and operation theatres took a hit, when the staff nurses alleging mistreatment by senior NIMS management, boycotted their duties.

A few days ago, the NIMS authorities had served memos to a few senior nurses for their alleged indiscipline while discharging duties. The decision to serve memos did not go down well with the association of senior nurses at NIMS, who launched an unannounced boycott of duties.

To prevent the issue from escalating, the NIMS authorities established a committee comprising ten senior doctors to negotiate with the nursing staff and an amicable solution was reached. The staff nurses resumed their normal duties by evening.