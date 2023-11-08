Rahul Gandhi is Modi’s biggest asset, says KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:39 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Hyderabad: Countering Rahul Gandhi’s charges that the BRS was the BJP’s ‘B’ team, BRS Working president KT Rama Rao said the Congress MP was dubbing many other parties as BJP’s ‘B’ teams and suggested him to work on his own weaknesses.

It was evident that the Congress was incapable of defeating the BJP. If not, they should defeat BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat, he said, adding that in Telangana, BRS was capable of defeating the BJP but Rahul Gandhi was obstructing that.

“This is why I say Rahul Gandhi is the biggest asset for Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Rama Rao said.

Speaking at a roundtable programme organized by India Today here on Wednesday, the BRS working president said both the Congress and BJP did not want any third party to emerge at the national level.

“Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not want Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to win, considering the impact of a BRS victory in Maharashtra and other States,” he said.

He exuded confidence that the BRS would break its previous records in the ensuing elections. After winning in the State, BRS would further intensify its activities in Maharashtra too, he added.

