| Rahul Gandhi Thanks People Of Telanagana For Giving Mandate To Congress

Lastly, he appreciated the efforts and hard work of party workers and thanked them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:05 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Rahul Gandhi thanked the people of Telangana for believing in the Congress party and giving them the mandate.

He also stated that the party is committed to fulfilling the promise of establishing ‘Prajala Telangana’ in the state by implementing six guarantees.

Rahul Gandhi accepted the mandate of the people in the assembly elections held in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his opinion on the elections in India.