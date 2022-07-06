RailTel finalizes agencies for Video Surveillance System at 756 stations, 76 in SCR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:17 PM, Wed - 6 July 22

Hyderabad: RailTel, a Mini Ratna Central Government PSU under Ministry of Railways, entrusted with the implementation of Video Surveillance System (VSS) project (CCTV cameras network) under Nirbhaya Fund at railway stations has finalized agencies for executing the job.

The first phase of the project will cover major stations of category A1, A, B, C numbering 756 across Indian Railways, including 76 Railway Stations in the South Central Railways. The work is likely to be completed by January 2023, according to a press release.

The remaining stations will be covered in phase-2 of implementation. The project envisages Internet Protocol (IP) based VSS at waiting halls, reservation counters, parking areas, main entrance/exit, platforms, foot over bridges, booking offices etc.

The system will have CCTV cameras networked on optical fiber cable and the video feed of the CCTV cameras will be displayed not only at local RPF posts but also at a centralized CCTV control room at divisional and zonal level.

The system comes with Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled Video Analytics Software and Facial Recognition Software which will help to detect known criminals triggering an alert when they enter station premises. Network Management System (NMS) has been also been provided for monitoring of Cameras, Server, UPS and Switches which can be viewed from any web browser by authorized personnel.

4 types of IP cameras (Dome type, bullet types, Pan Tilt Zoom type and Ultra HD- 4k) are being installed to ensure maximum coverage. The video feed will be stored for 30 days.