Nirmal Collector calls for steps to prevent suicides in RGUKT

Terming the suicide of Aravind as unfortunate, Sangwan asked officials to take preventive steps to avoid recurrence of similar incidents in future and asked for a report on the measures taken in the past to prevent the suicides.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 April 2024, 06:54 PM

Nirmal: Collector Ashish Sangwan instructed officials of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar to submit a detailed report over the suicide of a student. He convened a meeting with the officials after visiting the campus along with Superintendent of Police Dr Janaki Sharmila on Tuesday.

He advised them to divide the pupils into groups and to allocate a faculty member to each group.

The Collector also asked to ensure the faculty members meet students regularly, to strengthen the counseling wing and to conduct sessions at regular intervals.

He told them to encourage students to participate in group studies and to install CCTV cameras in the corridors of hostels.

He also directed them to conduct sports and cultural programmes helping the students to overcome stress. Teachers were also asked to monitor the hostel from time to time. Bhainsa ASP Kanthilal Patil, heads of various departments of the institution and officials were present.