Paddy procurement centres to be set up in Khammam

28 procurement centres would be operated through IKP, 96 through PACS and 27 centres through DCMS.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 March 2024, 06:15 PM

Khammam: As many as 151 paddy purchase centres were being set up across the district and they would start functioning from April 1, informed district Collector VP Gautham.

Reviewing the rabi paddy procurement here on Thursday the Collector said 1, 71, 357 metric tons of paddy was expected to reach the market.

Gunny bags, weighing machines, humidity checking machines and paddy cleaners should be handed over to the centres. Sector wise transport contractors have to be readied for grain transportation. Meetings with the millers and transport contractors have to be conducted.

Measures should be taken so that farmers do not face any difficulties at the centres, he said.

Earlier during a review meeting on the protection of government lands Gautham told land protection teams to take strict measures to protect and prevent encroachment of government lands.

The government lands have been identified and the list has been handed over to the land protection teams for action and an action taken report has to be submitted. Vacant lands, for which applications were made under GO 59 for regularisation and were rejected, have to be taken over immediately.

Fencing and CCTV cameras should be installed to protect such lands, Gautham suggested. He told the officials to carry out a survey and submit a comprehensive report on the assigned land allotted to ex-servicemen at YSR Colony.

Action should be taken against the beneficiaries who were not residing in the houses allotted to them at Tekulapally double bedroom housing complex.