Signal jumping detection cameras soon in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 June 2024, 10:30 PM

Karimnagar: Red-light violation detection cameras, which will function automatically, will be on the job in Karimnagar, most probably from June 15. In order to regulate traffic, the traffic signaling system has been established in 24 places in the town as part of the Karimnagar Smart City prgoramme.

Six months ago, the traffic signaling system was also inaugurated. In the wake of objections from the public about lengthy waiting at traffic signals, the officials stalled the old system and restarted it by reducing the waiting time.

Though the signaling system was introduced, some of the motorists are not following traffic signals.

So, the authorities have decided to install automatic red-light violation detection cameras at traffic signals. Officials have identified few busy places such as District bus stand, Collectorate chowk, Telangana chowk, Ramnagar, R&B guest house, Court chowk, Mancherial cross roads, SRR college and Naka crossroads.

The cameras will record all traffic violations including over speed, signal jumping, wrong route, mobile phone driving, rash driving, triple riding, without helmet and without seatbelt, and send images to automatic control room from where they would be forwarded to police as well as RTA officials simultaneously.

Police would clear the messages by verifying them. Once police clear them, vehicle owners will get messages on their mobile phones asking them to pay a fine for violation of traffic rules.

As part of the Integrated Traffic Management system, authorities have decided to fix 85 automatic red-light violation detection cameras and 174 CCTV cameras to check the violation of traffic norms by vehicles.