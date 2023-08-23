Railway Minister declares Rs 10 Lakh ex-gratia for Mizoram bridge collapse victims

Published Date - 03:45 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

New Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in Mizoram’s under-construction railway bridge collapse and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the victims and Rs 2 lakh for the injured.

In a tweet, Vaishnaw said, “Grieved by the unfortunate incident in Mizoram. NDRF, state administration and railway officials are at the site. Rescue operation on war footing. Ex-gratia compensation: Rs 10 Lakh in case of death, Rs 2 Lakh towards grievous and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries.”

Earlier, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured.

The North Frontier Railways said that the girder was designed by STUP Consultant and proof checked by IIT Guwahati. The remarks from the Minister came after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Mizoram killing at least 17 people and injuring several others.

“A High level inquiry committee has been constituted to investigate the matter,” the North Frontier Railways official said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condoled the death of several people over the under-construction railway bridge collapse in Mizoram and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In a tweet, Kharge said, “Deeply saddened to learn about the terrible tragedy in Sairang area, in Mizoram, where an under construction railway bridge collapsed, resulting in the loss of lives of several people, including construction workers. Our heartfelt sympathies and thoughts are with the families of the bereaved. We hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. We urge the authorities to expedite the rescue and relief work, so that precious lives can be saved,” the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said.

According to railway and police officials 17 bodies have been recovered so far. Many other workers are feared trapped at the accident site, as around 40 workers were present when the mishap occurred on Wednesday morning. The railway bridge was under construction over the Kurung River connecting Bairabi to Sairang.