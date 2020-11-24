Railways, ISB tie up for freight study

Shiva Prasad, Principal Chief Operations Manager, SCR, handed over the LoA to Milind Sohoni, Deputy Dean, ISB

Hyderabad: The Indian Railways on Tuesday collaborated with the Indian School of Business (ISB) for a study ‘An integrated coal-freight optimisation model to increase network throughput’.

Shiva Prasad, Principal Chief Operations Manager, SCR, handed over the LoA to Milind Sohoni, Deputy Dean, ISB, in the presence of Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR, and other senior officials of the Railways and the ISB at Rail Nilayam.

The main objective of this model is to optimise schedules for freight trains and empty rakes subject to resource availability across the rail network.

Special focus is laid on the assessment of coal movement demand over the short horizons to match supply and demand, as 50 per cent of the freight revenues are contributed by the coal movement.

