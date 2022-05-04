Rain damage: GHMC teams on the job in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:11 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) staff and its Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams swung into action on Wednesday to address rain related issues in Yakutpura assembly constituency following the early morning heavy downpour.

Some localities in the constituency were inundated as the water flowing through a nala gushed back into residential localities. The rain-hit areas include Yathrab Nagar and Dhobighat among others.

Taking to Twitter, Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar said that GHMC officials were on the field to resolve the issue. Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi also tweeted asking for emergency teams to be sent to Yathrab Nagar, Talabkatta area behind Owaisi School and Mecca Colony, Kalapathar as these areas were inundated.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .