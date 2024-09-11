Rain, flood-triggered losses in Khammam worth Rs 729.68 crore

According to the report as many as 15, 258 houses were damaged in 12 mandals in the district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 September 2024, 08:57 PM

Central team inspected flood affected areas in Khammam district.

Khammam: Loss caused by recent heavy rains and flash floods in Munneru stream in Khammam district was estimated to be Rs 729.68 crore as per a latest report.

According to the report as many as 15, 258 houses were damaged in 12 mandals in the district. Livestock worth Rs 1.48 crore was lost while agricultural and horticultural crops worth Rs 68.34 crore were damaged in 68, 345 acres affecting 46, 374 farmers.

Roads and buildings department suffered a loss of 151.69 crore as 41.98 kilometre long roads and infrastructure was damaged due to the floods and rains. Similarly the panchayat raj department suffered a loss of Rs 34.77 crore and irrigation department suffered a loss of Rs 434.07 crore.