Gusty winds lash several parts of Hyderabad, rains expected to remain active till Tuesday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:47 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: In a much-needed respite from the heatwave, a downpour accompanied by gusty winds lashed several parts of Hyderabad on Sunday.

Thundershowers, gales and lightning are expected to remain active in the city and a few districts for the next 48 hours, till Tuesday, before the maximum daytime temperatures start rising again, the IMD-Hyderabad forecasted on Sunday.

The maximum daytime temperatures of up to 43 degrees C in Hyderabad and a steady rise in humidity created ideal conditions for summer thundershowers on Sunday. From morning itself, the skies in Hyderabad were overcast. As the day progressed, the maximum daytime temperatures started to rise and reached 39 degrees C. By evening, however, thundershowers and gales lashed several parts of the city.

Initially, the thundershowers were active in Chandanagar, BHEL, RC Puram, Patancheru, Lingampally, Tellapur, Nizampet, Quthbullapur, Jeedimetla and Kukatpally. Later, other regions such as Madhapur, Kondapur, Kompally, Chintal, Alwal, Yapral, Keesara, Bollaram, Yapral, Neredmet and ECIL received thundershowers and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph.

Issuing a yellow warning, the IMD-H said thundershowers, lightning and gusty winds would continue to remain active on Monday and Tuesday in Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal.

From Wednesday onwards, dry weather will prevail and heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mahabubabad.

Areas, which received heavy rains on Sunday, were Medchal-Malkajgiri (36.88 mm), parts of Serilingampally (23.5 mm), Ramachandrapuram in Sangareddy district (23 mm), Gachibowli (17.8 mm) and BHEL (17.5 mm).