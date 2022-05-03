| Rain To Lash Some Districts Of Telangana In Next Three Hours

Rain to lash some districts of Telangana in next three hours

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:54 PM, Tue - 3 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: After days of scorching heat, there could be some respite to the people of Telangana , as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad on Tuesday has predicted light to moderate rainfall in some parts of the state in next three hours.

“Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gutsy winds upto 30 to 40 kmph very likely to occur in some parts of Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Adilabad and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts during the next three hours,” IMD stated in a release.

IMD has also issued a yellow alert indicating that the state would witness light to moderate rainfall in the coming three days.

Though there would be rainfall, the agency predicted that the temperatures would gradually rise by 2 to 3 degree Celsius at isolated places of the state in coming days.

According to IMD – Hyderabad, the city could also witness light to moderate rains in some parts over the next 48 hours.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .