Rainfall and thunderstorms forecast to bring respite for Telangana from May 6-8

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 May 2024, 06:53 PM

Hyderabad: After enduring over ten days of oppressive temperatures, residents of Telangana can finally expect a respite with the arrival of rainfall and thunderstorms. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert in the State for the next three days.

From May 6, powerful thunderstorms are forecasted for Telangana, expected to persist until May 9, across most of the districts with lightning and squalls. However, an orange alert has also been issued for Monday, indicating a heat wave at a few districts of Telangana.

As per the IMD Hyderabad forecast, isolated regions of Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Mulugu, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana are expected to continue experiencing prolonged heatwave conditions on Monday

Temperature in Telangana reaches 47.1 degrees Celsius: Meanwhile, over 70 areas in approximately 15 districts of the state recorded temperatures surpassing 45 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Velgatoor in Jagtial registering 47.1 degree Celsius while Godhuru and Allipur in Jagityal followed closely with 46.8 degree Celsius and 46.7 degree Celsius, respectively.

Also, scattered rainfall was observed in isolated parts of Khammam, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanmakonda districts. Hyderabad recorded 42.8 degree Celsius on Sunday degree Celsius, with Golconda and Kukatpally recording 44 degree Celsius. Saroornagar recorded 43.8 degree Celsius followed by Asifnagar at 43.6 degree Celsius.

Following the thunderstorms, temperatures are expected to range between 41 degree Celsius to 44 degree Celsius in other districts of the State and 36 degree Celsius to 40 degree Celsius in Hyderabad.